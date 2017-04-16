RSS
April 16, 2017 0840 GMT

News ID:190980
Publish Date: Sun, 16 Apr 2017 22:03:27 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran's Shahrdari Sari crowned at Fajr cup

Sports Desk

Iran's Shahrdari Sari won the title at the Ninth Fajr International Taekwondo Cup in women's competitions in the capital of the northern Iranian province of Sari on Sunday.

Another Iranian team Eghtesad Pajohan Asia and a team from Afghanistan finished in second and third places respectively, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The contests were held in four weight categories of -49kg, -57kg, -67kg and +67 kg. Shahrdari Sari taekwondokas collected three golds and a silver to be crowned champion with 37 points. The other Iranian side earned one gold and three silvers to notch up 27 points. The Afghan squad received two bronzes to stand third with six points.

The champion's medals were snatch by Nahid Kiani (silver in -49kg), Bahare Nadrkhanlou (gold in -57kg), Mahsa Jeddi (gold in -67kg) and Akram Khodabandeh (silver in +67kg). Soudabeh Poursadeqi (-49kg), Mahsa Pourmirza (-57kg), Hannaneh Hemmati (-67kg) and Fatemeh Mostafaei (+67kg) earned one gold and three slivers respectively for Eghtesad Pajohan Asia.

Teams from Afghanistan, Syria, India and Luxembourg finished in fourth to seventh places, respectively.

 

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
