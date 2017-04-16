RSS
April 16, 2017

News ID:190981
Publish Date: Sun, 16 Apr 2017
Service: Sport

Iran learns rivals in ISF WSC Football 2017

Iran learns rivals in ISF WSC Football 2017

Iran learned its rivals in International School Sport Federation (ISF) World Schools Championship (WSC) Football 2017.

The Iranian squad has been pooled in Group A along with China, New Zealand, Germany, Armenia and Denmark, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Group B consists of Turkey, Chile, Bulgaria, Croatia, Luxembourg and India.

Brazil, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, Hungary and Austria are in Group C. Group D includes France, Qatar, Slovenia, Finland, Belgium and Greece.

The competition will be held in Prague, capital of Czech Republic in May.

Hormuzgan Province will represent Iran in the tournament.

Former Iranian U-17 coach Ali Doustimehr leads the team.

The ISF is an international sports governing body for school sport. Founded in 1972 with 21 signatory nations (all European), the federation has been organizing international competitions to encourage education through sport and student athletes. It has 86 member nations from five continents, is a member of SportAccord and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee. It is based in Antwerp, Belgium.

   
Tasnim News Agency
