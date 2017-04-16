RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 16, 2017 0840 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:190982
Publish Date: Sun, 16 Apr 2017 22:08:34 GMT
Service: Sport

Barcelona considers re-signing Deulofeu from Everton

Barcelona considers re-signing Deulofeu from Everton

Barcelona is considering activating a clause to re-sign Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu this summer.

The Spanish champion has the option to buy the 23-year-old, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, for £10.2 million (€12 million), BBC reported.

He left Barca for the Toffees for £4.3 million in 2015 but has only started four Premier League games this season under Ronald Koeman.

Deulofeu has impressed during his Milan loan spell, scoring twice in 13 games.

His form at the San Siro earned him a second Spain cap, scoring in a 2-0 win over France last month.

Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez confirmed to Catalan station TV3 on Sunday: "The club are firmly considering the option to bring him back to play for the first team next season."

 

   
KeyWords
Barcelona
considers
re-signing
IranDaily
 
Resource: BBC
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0464 sec