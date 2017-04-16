Barcelona considers re-signing Deulofeu from Everton

Barcelona is considering activating a clause to re-sign Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu this summer.

The Spanish champion has the option to buy the 23-year-old, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, for £10.2 million (€12 million), BBC reported.

He left Barca for the Toffees for £4.3 million in 2015 but has only started four Premier League games this season under Ronald Koeman.

Deulofeu has impressed during his Milan loan spell, scoring twice in 13 games.

His form at the San Siro earned him a second Spain cap, scoring in a 2-0 win over France last month.

Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez confirmed to Catalan station TV3 on Sunday: "The club are firmly considering the option to bring him back to play for the first team next season."