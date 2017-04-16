RSS
April 16, 2017 0841 GMT

News ID:190983
Publish Date: Sun, 16 Apr 2017 22:11:30 GMT
Service: Sport

Controversial late penalty helps Ross County hold champion Celtic

Controversial late penalty helps Ross County hold champion Celtic

Controversial late penalty helps Ross County hold champion Celtic

Liam Boyce earned Ross County a precious point against 10-man Celtic with a controversial late penalty.

The host earned the spot-kick when Alex Schalk went down under Erik Sviatchenko's challenge, but it seemed a clear dive from the County man, BBC reported.

Kieran Tierney had fired Celtic ahead before Michael Gardyne nodded the home side level after the break and Patrick Roberts made it 2-1 to the champion.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown was sent off after the penalty for a lunge on Boyce.

The sending-off means Brown is likely to miss next week's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

The result takes Ross County on to 33 points. 

   
Resource: BBC
