Controversial late penalty helps Ross County hold champion Celtic

Liam Boyce earned Ross County a precious point against 10-man Celtic with a controversial late penalty.

The host earned the spot-kick when Alex Schalk went down under Erik Sviatchenko's challenge, but it seemed a clear dive from the County man, BBC reported.

Kieran Tierney had fired Celtic ahead before Michael Gardyne nodded the home side level after the break and Patrick Roberts made it 2-1 to the champion.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown was sent off after the penalty for a lunge on Boyce.

The sending-off means Brown is likely to miss next week's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

The result takes Ross County on to 33 points.