Iran heads into AVC Beach Volleyball Tour final with Qatar win

Sports Desk

Iran men’s national A team booked a spot in the final of the AVC Beach Volleyball Tour, “2nd Satun Pak Bara Open” (M & W), in Thailand, powering past the Qatari pair in the semifinal round.

On Sunday, the Iranian pair of Bahman Salemi and Rahman Raoufi managed to defeat top seeds Julio Donascimento and Ahmed Tijan Janko from Qatar A, 2-1 (27-29, 22-20, 15-9) in a close and critical semifinal match staged in Thailand’s southern town of Satun, to advance to the next stage of the tournament, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In the other semifinal fixture, Indonesia outpowered Australia 2-0 (21-18, 21-16) to face Iran in today's final showdown.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian volleyball players defeated their Chinese counterparts 2-0 in quarterfinals. They opened the match energetically and racked up points to surge ahead. The Chinese team sought to narrow the deficit but its failure led to the Iranian side eventually grabbing the first set by 21 points to 11.

The Iranian side sustained its momentum into the second set and notched up a 21-15 victory despite intermittent fightback from the opposite side.