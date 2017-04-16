Where is Trump's hug and cry?

The Pentagon launched a missile strike against a Syrian military air base in the western province of Homs last week, after which US President Donald Trump claimed that the picture of children killed in an earlier alleged chemical weapons attack had prompted him to order the strike.

The missile attack followed the suspected chemical assault on the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province, where a number of civilians, including children, lost their lives.

Using the Idlib tragedy as a pretext, a barrage of 59 Tomahawk missiles was launched on April 7 against the Shayrat Airfield in Homs, causing some 15 fatalities, including civilians.

The US strike was conducted without a mandate by the United Nations Security Council, and did not even have a US Congress approval.

In a statement, President Trump, however, defended his decision to bomb the Syrian airbase, saying, “No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

Trump was also quick to blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the suspected chemical attack earlier this month, saying, “Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many, even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack.”

Pundits and Syrian people believe that a sudden reverse in Trump’s policy towards Syria demonstrates the cruel hypocrisy of his administration.

After all, Trump is the man who once said about Syrian refugee children, “I can look in their faces and say ‘You can't come.’ I'll look them in the face.”

In addition, the US president is fighting in court to keep Syrian refugees out of the United States.

Washington's hypocrisy becomes more evident as the Trump administration has also failed to condemn a recent bomb attack by Takfiri militants on a crowded bus convoy of Shia Muslim evacuees.

On Saturday, at least 126 people lost their lives and dozens of others were injured in the bombing that targeted several buses carrying people from two Shia-majority villages in Idlib as they were waiting to enter the city of Aleppo. At least 68 children were among the victims of the bomb attack.

The latest developments undermine Trump’s claims of support for Syrian children.

J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia, said in an interview with Press TV on April 9 that Trump had “expressed his concern for the children of Syria based on what he got from White Helmets, a terrorist group that works only in conjunction with al-Qaeda and al-Nusra and other groups attempting to overthrow the legitimate government of Syria.”

The analyst said Trump’s decision to order the missile strike on Syria was not based on his sympathy for the victims of the suspected gas attack.