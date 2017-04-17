Daily vitamin B may curb effect of smog on the heart

There's a lot of evidence to show that breathing in dirty air can harm your heart. But a small new study suggested that daily vitamin B supplements might counteract that effect.

Quoting study coauthor Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, the chair of environmental health sciences at Columbia University in New York City, UPI reported, “While two hours of exposure to concentrated air pollution had a negative effect on heart rate and levels of illness-fighting white blood cells, these effects are nearly reversed with four-week B-vitamin supplementation.”

One lung health expert was cautiously optimistic about the findings.

Dr. Alan Mensch, senior vice president of medical affairs at Northwell Heath's Plainview Hospital in Plainview, NY, added, "It is interesting that pretreating with B vitamins may prevent some of the deleterious effects of exposure to this pollution.

"It must be kept in mind, however, that since this study only included 10 healthy patients, it might not be applicable to an entire population.

“Plus, preventing air pollution in the first place takes precedent over developing methods to prevent its deleterious effects.”

The new research involved 10 healthy nonsmokers, aged 18 to 60, who took a placebo for four weeks before being exposed to fine-particulate air pollution for two hours.

The ‘fine particulates’ — microscopic specks — were 2.5 micrometers in diameter, the researchers said.

Mensch explained, “Inhalable particles that are 2.5 micrometers or smaller are potentially the most dangerous form of air pollution due to their ability to penetrate deep in the lungs and adjacent bloodstream.

“Once inhaled, they can travel to various organs throughout the body, causing inflammation and ill effects on cardiovascular health.

"Populations exposed to high particulate-associated air pollution have increased heart attacks, lung cancer, DNA mutations, and premature births and deaths.”

Overall, fine-particle pollution contributes to 3.7 million premature deaths worldwide each year, mainly through harm to the cardiovascular system.

This type of air pollution is believed to be the most common trigger for heart attack, the study authors noted.

But could a simple daily vitamin supplement help curb this smog-linked damage?

To find out, Baccarelli's group gave the 10 participants vitamin B supplements for four weeks before again exposing them to the fine-particle air pollution for another two hours.

This time, the vitamin B supplements were linked to a near-reversal of the negative effects of the pollution on the volunteers' cardiovascular and immune systems.

This included healthy changes in each person's heart rate and their white blood cell levels.

Baccarelli stressed that preventing pollution should always be the first measure in safeguarding people's health, however.

He said, "Pollution regulation remains the backbone of public health protection against its cardiovascular health effects.

"Studies like ours cannot diminish the urgent need to lower air pollution levels to — at a minimum — meet the air-quality standards set forth in the US and other countries."

Another lung expert agreed that the vitamin supplements could help blunt the health effects of dirty air.

Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said, “The new study is evidence that vitamin B provides benefits against the development of atherosclerosis in healthy adults who are exposed to air pollution.

“While it remains unclear just how the supplement works in this regard, this finding recommends vitamin B, which is of course safe and has no side effects, as a buffer against coronary artery disease.”

The study was published recently in the journal Scientific Reports.