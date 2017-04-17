Iran-Pakistan trade volume expandable to $5bn

Tehran is hosting the 20th session of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission on 17-18 April, chaired by Interior Min. Rahmani Fazli and Pakistani Min. for States and Frontier Regions.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the Iranian chairman of the 20th session of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission which kicked off in Tehran this morning, said the volume of transactions between the two countries has the capacity to increase up to 5 billion dollars in various economic, trade, tourism and energy fields.

“Activities for further cooperation in energy, railway, transport, steel and petrochemicals are increasing in the eastern part of Iran,” Rahmani Fazli said, adding “Iran has cross-border markets with Pakistan in five different spots which offer ample opportunities for economic cooperation.”

Abdul Quadir Baloch, the Minister for States and Frontier Regions, is the Pakistani chairman of the joint economic commission’s session.

In this session, the sides will follow up on the implementation of agreements reached during the 19th session of the economic commission held in Islamabad in December 2014. Grounds for expansion of economic, trade, commercial and banking cooperation will also be evaluated by the two sides and necessary decisions will be made in this regard.