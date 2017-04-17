RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 17, 2017 1108 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:190997
Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017 12:19:44 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran-Pakistan trade volume expandable to $5bn

Iran-Pakistan trade volume expandable to $5bn

Tehran is hosting the 20th session of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission on 17-18 April, chaired by Interior Min. Rahmani Fazli and Pakistani Min. for States and Frontier Regions.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the Iranian chairman of the 20th session of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission which kicked off in Tehran this morning, said the volume of transactions between the two countries has the capacity to increase up to 5 billion dollars in various economic, trade, tourism and energy fields.

“Activities for further cooperation in energy, railway, transport, steel and petrochemicals are increasing in the eastern part of Iran,” Rahmani Fazli said, adding “Iran has cross-border markets with Pakistan in five different spots which offer ample opportunities for economic cooperation.”

Abdul Quadir Baloch, the Minister for States and Frontier Regions, is the Pakistani chairman of the joint economic commission’s session.

In this session, the sides will follow up on the implementation of agreements reached during the 19th session of the economic commission held in Islamabad in December 2014. Grounds for expansion of economic, trade, commercial and banking cooperation will also be evaluated by the two sides and necessary decisions will be made in this regard.

   
KeyWords
Iran-Pakistan
trade
expandable
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0773 sec