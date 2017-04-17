It looks like the global economic recovery is for real. The latest update to the Brookings-FT Tiger (Tracking Indexes for the Global Economic Recovery) shows that, after numerous fits and false starts, the recovery has become broad-based and stable — if not vigorous.

The advanced economies are settling into a reasonable growth path, and the specter of deflation has been staved off. Fast-growing emerging market economies such as China and India have emerged from a rocky period and even the more vulnerable emerging markets have turned the corner, FT reported.

But the calm on the surface is belied by swirling undercurrents of political and policy uncertainty. Brexit, Donald Trump’s US election victory and rising populist and nationalist tendencies in many western democracies pose significant risks to stable policymaking.

The Trump administration’s protectionist inclinations have injected a large dose of uncertainty into global trade. Heightened political tensions in the Middle East and in the Korean peninsula, which remain volatile powder kegs, also have the potential to destabilize both the regional and world economies.

The US economy continues to enjoy a steady if unspectacular expansion, with decent GDP growth, strong retail sales and industrial production, as well as robust consumer and business confidence.

US financial markets appear to have been buoyed by the prospects of weaker business regulation, tax cuts, and a fiscal boost. The debate about whether or not to tighten monetary conditions appears to have given way to a debate about how quickly the Federal Reserve should do so.

Despite all these positive developments, the underlying growth dynamics remain weak, as reflected in lacklustere growth in investment, productivity, and real wages.

Even the eurozone, long the laggard in terms of the recovery among advanced economies, looks set for a year of reasonable growth across the board. Deflationary pressures have eased and employment growth has picked up. Many of the underlying stresses, including banking sector weaknesses, have not been eliminated but appear to be in abeyance.

However, political uncertainties, particularly those related to election outcomes in France and Germany, continue to cloud the policy environment.

The recovery in Japan appears to be on firmer footing than a year ago. Despite a recent strengthening of the yen, deflationary pressures have eased and a broad array of indicators such as GDP, employment, exports and retail sales show signs of strength. The UK economy continues to do better than expected after the Brexit vote shock. However, the reality of the exit, with Article 50 now triggered and the looming tough negotiations with the EU, portend a period of heightened uncertainty that could hurt business and consumer confidence, damping domestic demand.

Emerging market economies have survived fears of capital outflows and other volatility emanating from tightening monetary conditions in the US and continued monetary policy divergence among the Fed, Bank of Japan, and European Central Bank.