Why are people suddenly suffering from hay fever in middle age?

By Victoria Lambert*

At first, I put my symptoms down to a summer cold that just went on and on. Then, I assumed the wretched itching throat was an allergy to chlorine at the local outdoor pool. But it never occurred to me that I could have developed hay fever in midlife. Surely allergies are set in our childhood?

Yet, four years on from the first intimation that I acquired an allergy to grass, tree or weed pollen — or possibly all three — I have had to accept that I am one of the growing number of middle-aged Britons who are developing hay fever, telegraph.co.uk wrote.

Indeed, experts from the charity Allergy UK are warning that the rise in numbers of ‘new’ older sufferers is so explosive, by 2030 more than 30 million Britons could be suffering allergy symptoms.

Anecdotally, Hasan Arshad, professor of allergy and clinical immunology at the University of Southampton said that it is certainly true that more patients are presenting with hay fever this way.

“No studies have looked at the onset of hay fever in midlife, but we are definitely seeing more people coming into the clinic.”

So what do those of us with adult-onset hay fever need to know?

Arshad said, “Our immune systems are there to react to foreign proteins that get into the body.

“No one is born with allergies — although there may be a tendency to develop an allergy when you are exposed to an allergen and then develop a response. Pollen won’t be a new allergen, as such, but your ability to tolerate it will have changed.

“Moreover, it may be related to our cleaner environment. A rounded person is exposed to microbes, bacteria and viruses, which help develop a stronger immune system. If you don’t have that, you can go into middle-age a bit more vulnerable.”

Holly Shaw, an Allergy UK Nurse Advisor, added: “It is possible to become sensitized to aero-allergens such as pollen at any point. Individual exposure will depend on environmental factors, for example, where an individual lives plus their exposure to pollen, the time of year and their occupation.”

When should we worry?

The hay fever season — or rather seasons, depending on the allergen that triggers your reaction — is longer than you might think.

The main release for tree pollen is from late March to mid-May; for grass pollen (which affects 95 percent of all hay fever sufferers) from mid-May to July; for weed pollen, it’s from the end of June to September.

What medication works

Mild pollen allergy can be controlled with standard over-the-counter antihistamines — but which one will work best for you?

One of the earliest antihistamines, chlorphenamine (brand name Piriton) is effective at reducing the symptoms of hay fever, but can be very sedating.

Newer, or ‘second-generation’, antihistamines developed in the early Eighties are less likely to cause drowsiness.

If your hay fever is only sporadic, such as when the pollen count is particularly high, a cheap, one-a-day remedy such as loratadine (brand name Claritin) is a good option for short-term relief.

For those who need to take something for the duration of their hay fever season, there is cetirizine (brand name Zirtec), a stronger, nominally non-drowsy second-generation antihistamine, but whose side effects can include dry mouth, headache and sleepiness.

For longer-term, daily allergy symptoms, you’ll do better with a battalion of pills, nasal steroids and eye drops, which can all be bought over-the-counter and will help to decrease certain asthma and allergy symptoms.

Could immunotherapy be the answer?

For the 10 to 20 percent of those with hay fever people whose symptoms can’t be controlled using these types of medication, immunotherapy is increasingly being offered.

This means re-educating the immune system by introducing it to purified versions of the pollen.

Patients are either offered four injections before the pollen season begins for three years running, or a one-a-day tablet such as Grazax, which is taken under the tongue, also for three years.

Arshad said, “This is very effective. It induces remission long-term.”

Professor Stephen Durham, Head of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial and clinical lead for allergy services at Royal Brompton Hospital, said: “You treat patients for three years, and then they have a big improvement in their hay fever for several years afterwards. “Exposing people to grass pollen in this way is a very effective treatment for people who really have debilitating hay fever.”

Anyone interested in trying the therapy should ask the GP for a referral to an allergy clinic.

Does stress make symptoms worse?

The same study found that as stress levels fall, so do severity of symptoms. Sixteen percent of those with low stress levels found their symptoms to be ‘mild or barely noticeable’, compared to just six percent of those with the highest stress levels.

The stress hormone cortisol may be to blame as it affects the immune system directly, possibly making symptoms last longer.

* Victoria Lambert has been a journalist for more than 20 years, and specializes in health and medical matters.