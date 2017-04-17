RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 17, 2017 1109 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191011
Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017 14:36:53 GMT
Service: Iran

Navy's 46th flotilla off to uncharted waters

Navy's 46th flotilla off to uncharted waters

The 46th flotilla of Iran Navy was dispatched to Gulf of Aden from Bandar Abbas at presence of Navy Commander Read Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

The 46th operational intelligence flotilla of Iranian Navy, comprising Sabalan frigate and Lavan logistic warship, departed for international waters.

The departure ceremony was attended by Navy Commander Sayyari who issued necessary orders to the fleet during its mission.

In addition to creating safety and security for Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, the 46th flotilla seeks to confront Iranophobia and adverse propaganda of enemies.

Navy’s 45th fleet, comprising Shahid Naghdi and Tonb destroyers, ended its 50-day mission by mooring at Bandar Abbas port on Monday morning.

The fleet was welcomed by Rear Admiral Sayyari, a number of other senior Navy commanders as well as families of sailors.

With 600 students and employees of Iranian Navy on-board, the 45th flotilla had successfully conducted the mission of securing Iranian shipping lines in Salalah port in Oman in addition to Cochin and Karachi ports in Pakistan.

 

   
KeyWords
waters
Navy's
flotilla
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0963 sec