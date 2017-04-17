Iranian researchers use laser to produce graphene

Researchers from Shahid Beheshti University in cooperation with colleagues from Qom University studied the possibility of using laser for producing graphene.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon in the form of a two-dimensional, atomic-scale, hexagonal lattice in which one atom forms each vertex.

In view of the optical properties of graphene, this nanoparticle can be applied in many scientific and technical fields.

Rouhollah Karimzadeh, a researcher from Shahid Beheshti University, elaborated on the project.

He said adjusting the optical properties of materials has always been under consideration in photonic issues.

Graphene oxide is one of the materials with optical properties on which numerous researches have been conducted, he added.

He further said in this project, the laser and magnetic field is used for the reduction of graphene oxide.

Speed, simplicity and low costs are the most important features of this method, he said. Since no chemical material is used in this project, environmental concerns have been removed, he added.

The results indicate that through proper selection of parameters such as time, laser power and size of electric field, a certain degree of reduction will be obtained.

The research was conducted by Mehdi Yadi, an MA student at Shahid Beheshti University, Rouhollah Karimzadeh, a faculty member of Shahid Beheshti University and Afshin Abbasi, a faculty member of Qom University.

The results were published in Journal of Material Science.