Bushehri brothers make unmanned rescue aircraft

Three brothers from the southern province of Bushehr took part in unmanned aircraft competition with their latest production ― an unmanned rescue aircraft named 'Limer'.

The two-day competition organized by Sharif University of Technology in Tehran was held on April 15-16.

Amin, Amir and Omid Yar-Mohammadi are brothers who worked hard for several years to design and manufacture an unmanned aircraft.

All of them are graduates in the field of electronic engineering from Islamic Azad University, Bushehr Branch.

According to Amin Yar-Mohammadi, the youngest brother who is currently an MA student in electronic engineering, they had an amicable professional team in which each member had particular assignment.

"Amir was in charge of computer encoding, while I conducted the electronic aspects of the project and Omid did the designing and making our aircraft 'Limer'," Amin said.

According to him, 'Limer' is a local name for one of strong winds in Bushehr.

Construction of this unmanned rescue aircraft was carried out in three months with the basic and spiritual support of Islamic Azad University, Bushehr Branch.

"We were involved in making unmanned drones previously. We ranked first in the innovation category of the third competition of unmanned drones, and also ranked third in the performance category." he added.

Yar-Mohammadi continued that 'Limer' is 2.3 meters long and its wingspan is about four meters. It weighs 23kg without fuel and has the power to load up to 5kg cargo.

Turning to the features of their unmanned drone, he said that it operates on gasoline engine and is controlled by autopilot. It can fly for about two hours at a speed of 90 km per hour, he added.

'Limer' is equipped with a camera and it can perform well in detection and rescue operations, he said.

It can also take and deliver rescue package to the destination, Yar-Mohammadi concluded.