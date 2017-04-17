Talks ongoing to alleviate concerns about Indian Mental Healthcare Bill

Former Indian Union health secretary Keshav Desiraju, one of the key members who drafted the Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016 passed by Parliament last month, said that negotiations are on with critics over the impact of the new legislation.

Speaking at the 31st anniversary of suicide prevention center `Sneha', Desiraju said there are sections of professionals, families and even those with mental illness who are against specific provisions of the bill, even though it is widely accepted and being hailed for proposing treatment and not punishment for those attempting suicide, indiatimes.com wrote.

For instance, he points out that members of the Indian Psychiatric Society, several of whom were in the audience, see it as an infringement of traditional rights of psychiatrists who take all decisions related to treatment, because the bill allows a person with mental illness the right to make an advanced directive where they have control over their own treatment.

The new bill is significant particularly as a rights-based legislation but it is also important to remember that several people do not like it, he added.

"All these issues came up during the seven years that we took to draft this legislation," he said.

"In my opinion, they were fairly effectively answered but in the long term, it is only through the way in which the Act is implemented, interpreted by the courts, and understood by state governments that we will see these issues being settled one way or the other."

Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi who had raised this issued in the House said the government must invest in mental health care and produce more trained psychiatrists and psychologists, especially for students.

"The government must take the advice and help of organizations working on mental illness and build an infrastructure that can reach out and help people in need," she said.

Apart from running a 24x7 helpline, founder of Sneha, Lakshmi Vijayakumar, has been fighting for decriminalization of attempted suicide since 2000.

"Despite section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, nobody will be arrested or punished for attempting suicide. Section 309 isn't scrapped but the new bill makes it toothless," said Vijayakumar.