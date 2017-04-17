Iranian mountaineers climb in support of child laborers

A group of Iranian mountaineers climbed to the summit of the 6,189-meter high Island Peak Mountain, in Sagarmatha National Park of the Himalayas in eastern Nepal, with the slogan of 'No to Child Labor' to support working children.

Speaking at a press conference, Zahra Banasaz, managing director of the Society for Protecting Working and Street Children (SPWSC) said child labor is rooted in economic, cultural, political ills.

"SPWSC, as a non-governmental and independent entity, has supported working children, exposed to numerous social disorders, in recent years."

She added that it tries its best to provide shelter for children who are victims of social disorders such as violence. It also seeks to raise public awareness about vulnerable kids, empower poor families and bring about conditions for the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in Iran.

Banasaz said literacy and teaching life skills to working children, offering psychological and social supports, supplying a daily warm meal and providing health and treatment services to them are among the initiatives undertaken by SPWSC.

"Although we cannot prevent all SPWSC's children from working, we created proper conditions for them to attend the educational classes, established by the society and reduced their working hours."

Speaking at the same press conference, Qasem Hassani, a member of the broad of directors of the Children of My Land Institute said removing a number of children from high tension and dangerous environments, establishing two safe and happy houses for children who are the members of the institute and providing sports and artistic facilities for them are among the initiatives undertaken by the institutes.

He added that that enacting laws are not enough for improving the conditions of working children. He pointed out that ground should be paved to implement the laws and draw up proper plans to support them.

The 14-member team of mountaineers left Iran for Nepal on March 18, with a banner bearing the slogan 'No to Child Labor' to support SPWSC and Children of My Land Institute. They hoisted the banner on the summit of Island Peak Mountain and returned to Iran on April 9.