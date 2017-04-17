MP: Rouhaniwill beat rivals

An Iranian lawmaker said incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking another four-year term, will beat his rivals and secure victory in next month’s presidential race.

“Based on news and reports that we have obtained and with regard to the polls which have so far been conducted… people are willing to vote for Rouhani’s reelection and he is ahead of his rivals,” Ahmad Mazani told Iran Daily.

The Iranian presidential election will be on May 19. President Rouhani, along with other prominent figures, is expected to begin a fierce rivalry in the contest.

His government has won praise since taking office in 2013 for clinching a landmark nuclear deal with major world powers and taming galloping inflation. However, the administration has been under fire for what critics call its failure to overcome “the continued stagnation of the economy.”

Rouhani’s main challenger is believed to be Ebrahim Raeisi, who has held key portfolios over the past decades.

Raeisi, who has served as deputy judiciary chief, is currently the custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, the organization managing the affairs of the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, in the city of Mashhad.

Raeisi is among the candidates shortlisted by the Popular Front of the Islamic Revolution Forces, which is a coalition of conservative groups.

The cleric, however, has said he would not run as a candidate with specific links to any political parties, reiterating that he has decided to take part in the race as a nominee for all the Iranian people.

Mazani criticized Raeisi’s remarks saying his stance would be a setback for the development of the country’s domestic policy.

The lawmaker said politicians should shed light on their political inclinations upon entering the elections.

Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad have also registered to run against Rouhani.

Mazani predicted that the upcoming election would be competitive provided the Guardian Council allows prominent candidates with different political inclinations to run in the race.

He said the council should allow those who have served as lawmakers or ministers to run if “there are not any reasons to disqualify them.”

Over 1,600 people filed to run for president as the registration period ended on Saturday.

The Guardian Council, tasked with monitoring national elections, started vetting presidential hopefuls for their qualifications on Sunday. It has five days to announce the names of those who are qualified; if necessary, the time can be extended for another five days.