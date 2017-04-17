Seven petchem projects to go on stream in Assaluyeh: NPC

Seven petrochemical projects will go on stream in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Assaluyeh, Bushehr Province by mid-March 2018, announced the head of National Petrochemical Company of Iran (NPC).

Marzieh Shahdaei further said that 40 petrochemical facilities are currently in operation in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, Shana reported.

Iran is one of the few countries having abundant supply of petrochemical feedstock, she added.

Iran has announced ambitious plans to build at least eight new condensate refineries in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone. This is meant to prevent further sales of raw material in favor of selling end products.

Once fully operational, the eight refineries will have a daily production capacity of 24,800 barrels of condensates.

Other key products include 128,000 barrels of light naphtha, 148,000 barrels of heavy naphtha, 29,600 barrels of aviation fuel and 149,600 barrels of diesel.

In April, Shahdaei said Iran's total petrochemical production capacity will reach 72 million tons per year in the year which started on March 21.

She said the achievements of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be apparent this year, adding petrochemical output is expected to grow by 18 percent year-on-year this year to cross 59 million ton.

She estimated that a total of 23 million tons of petrochemicals will be exported during the year, bringing in some $11 billion.