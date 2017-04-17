RSS
April 17, 2017 0623 GMT

News ID:191027
Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017 19:18:10 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran to attend IMF, World Bank meetings

Iran to attend IMF, World Bank meetings

Iran will send a high-ranking banking delegation to the US to participate in the upcoming meetings of the International Monterey Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The delegation of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) officials will travel to the US soon to attend the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group scheduled for April 21-23 in Washington, DC, said a CBI statement on Monday, reported Fars News Agency.

Each spring, thousands of government officials, journalists, civil society organizations and participants from the academia and private sectors, gather in the US capital for the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

Seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial markets will also be featured.

The plenary session of the IMF and World Bank Group's Boards of Governors is scheduled only during the Annual Meetings in autumn.

   
IMF
CBI
Iran
 
