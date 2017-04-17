RSS
April 17, 2017

Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017
Iran keen on free trade with Pakistan

Iran's interior minister stressed the need for a free trade pact with Pakistan, saying closer economic ties between the two neighbors will contribute to sustainable security along the common border.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Economic Commission in Tehran on Monday, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the session seeks to hammer out an agreement on free trade between the two countries, reported Tasnim News Agency.

"We are trying to increase the value of economic and trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan to $5 billion," the minister added.

Pointing to the 900 kilometers of common border between Iran and Pakistan as well as their cultural and religious bonds, Rahmani Fazli said stronger bilateral trade ties will serve to ensure sustainable security along the borders.

His comments follow the signing of a Banking and Payment Arrangement (BPA) between the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to streamline trade transactions between the two nations.

In March 2016, Iranian President Rouhani expressed the country's willingness to enhance relations with Pakistan in all areas, including trade, banking and security.

Speaking in a joint meeting of Iranian and Pakistani business people in Islamabad, Rouhani said Iran is ready to raise trade between the two countries from the current $1 billion to $5 billion per year.

   
Iran
Pakistan
FTA
 
