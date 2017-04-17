Envoy sees Iran as Brazil's key trade partner

Iran is a strategic ally of Brazil in trade and economic fields, said the Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos.

Speaking in a meeting with the Head of Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group Abdolreza Azizi in Tehran on Monday, the ambassador noted that commercial and trade relations between Iran and Brazil have never been downgraded, reported Fars News Agency.

The Brazilian envoy described Iran as an influential country in the region and expressed his pleasure over growth in economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.

"Economic cooperation and joint investment, particularly in Iran's agriculture and trade sectors are important to us and we are keen to broaden cooperation in the economic and agricultural fields," Azeredo Santos added.

Azizi assessed Iran-Brazil economic and commercial interactions as positive, and said, "The two countries have suitable capacities in the fields of economy and trade, which should be used to enhance cooperation in line with national interests."

The lawmaker recalled that Brazil is among the countries which did not abandon its trade and commercial exchanges with Iran even during the sanctions era and it will keep up commercial interaction with Iran based on its domestic policies.

In relevant remarks in February, Iran's Ambassador to Brazil Ali Saqaian announced his country's willingness to further expand economic and scientific ties and cooperation with Brazil.

Saqaian made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary-General of Brazil's Ministry of External Relations Marcos Galvao during which he submitted a copy of his credentials.

Referring to the history of friendly relations between Iran and Brazil, he underlined the need for taking advantage of the international atmosphere created after implementation of the landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and the world six major powers.

Saqaian underscored that promotion of Iran-Brazil economic ties is one of the priorities of his mission.

He hoped that considering the capacities and capabilities of the two sides in fields such as including science and advanced technologies, nanotechnology and biotechnology, the two countries would be able to develop economic, trade and industrial relations.