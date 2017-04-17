Iran, Georgia explore ways to boost banking ties

Iran and Georgia explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating mutual cooperation in the economic fields, specially the banking sector.

Issues pertaining to boosting banking ties between the two countries were discussed in a meeting on Monday between Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Javad Qavam Shahidi and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi, Fars News Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two sides also focused on diplomacy that plays an important role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Qavam Shahidi called for accelerating the resumption of the banking relations between the two countries as Iranian companies are interested in investing in Georgia.

The Georgian prime minister, for his part, pointed to the cultural and historical relations between Tbilisi and Tehran, and hoped that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's upcoming visit to his country lead to broadening bilateral ties.

In relevant remarks in early February, Zarif and his Georgian counterpart Mikhail Janelidze in a meeting in Munich underlined the need for the two countries to cooperate in fighting terrorism.

The Iranian and Georgian foreign ministers called for making use of the two countries capacities to fight the heinous phenomena of extremism and terrorism.

Zarif and Janelidze met on the sidelines of a security meeting on Syria in the German city.

The two foreign ministers also called for the broadening of bilateral relations.