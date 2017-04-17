ATR: Iran Air to receive first passenger plane soon

The French-Italian aircraft manufacturer, ATR, announced that Iran's national flag-carrier Iran Air is slated to receive the first passenger plane in the coming days.

According to IRNA, the company wrote in its Twitter account: "We will deliver first ATR 72-600 to Iran Air very soon."

In relevant remarks last week, Iran's Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan announced that Iran Air, has signed a contract with the French-Italian ATR company to purchase 20 passenger planes.

"The Iran Air contract with the ATR to buy 20 ATR 72-600 was inked by officials of both countries," Fakhrieh Kashan said.

Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi announced in February that his ministry and the world's leading turboprop manufacturer ATR are in the final stages of a passenger plane deal.

"Negotiations on the purchase of aircraft from ATR have reached the final stage and at the moment, the two sides are at the stage of exchanging documents," Akhoundi said.

Based on the contract Iran is to buy 20 ATR 72-600 worth $400 million for use in short-haul flights.

The deal was first signed in February 2016 in Tehran following commercial discussions in Rome and Paris during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to those countries.

On January 11, French Airbus delivered the first plane to Iran under the deal between Iran and Airbus to purchase 100 passenger planes from the French manufacturer of civil aircraft.

Airbus sealed a contract with Iran Air in December to sell 100 of its passenger planes, worth over $18 billion.