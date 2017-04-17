RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 17, 2017 0622 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191034
Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017 19:38:06 GMT
Service: Culture

Tehran to host 14 int'l book fairs to attend Tehran Book Fair

Tehran to host 14 int'l book fairs to attend Tehran Book Fair

The 30th Tehran International Book Fair will host the heads of 14 foreign book fairs.

This was announced by the fair's Director of International Committee Gholamreza Noee while briefing the media on the details of the upcoming book fair, tibf.ir wrote.

He noted that for the first time, the Turkish city of Istanbul is the fair's guest of honor.

Noee further mentioned that during this edition of the event, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Iran and China to become the guest of honor in the future book fairs of the two countries.

The 30th Tehran International Book Fair will be held in the Iranian capital from May 3 to 13, 2017.

   
KeyWords
book fair
IranDaily
foreign
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0831 sec