Tehran to host 14 int'l book fairs to attend Tehran Book Fair

The 30th Tehran International Book Fair will host the heads of 14 foreign book fairs.

This was announced by the fair's Director of International Committee Gholamreza Noee while briefing the media on the details of the upcoming book fair, tibf.ir wrote.

He noted that for the first time, the Turkish city of Istanbul is the fair's guest of honor.

Noee further mentioned that during this edition of the event, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Iran and China to become the guest of honor in the future book fairs of the two countries.

The 30th Tehran International Book Fair will be held in the Iranian capital from May 3 to 13, 2017.