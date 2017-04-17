RSS
Kuwait emir condoles with Iran president over deadly floods

Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, in a message to President Hassan Rouhani, expressed condolences on deadly floods which killed dozens of Iranian citizens in northwestern country on Friday.

The Kuwaiti emir sympathized with the families of the victims, praying for the departed souls and immediate recovery for those injured in the incident, IRNA reported.

The Kuwaiti crown prince and the country’s prime minister had earlier sent condolence messages to President Rouhani over the disaster.

Torrential downpours caused flooding and landslides in four provinces in Iran’s northwest on Friday, killing a total of 48 people.

The provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Kurdestan, Zanjan and Ardabil were hit by the extreme weather.

 

   
