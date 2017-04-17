Iraqi forces fight door to door in Mosul

Iraqi forces gained fresh ground in door-to-door fighting in the Old City of Mosul, a military spokesman said on Monday, as the offensive to capture Daesh terrorist group's de facto capital in Iraq entered its seventh month.

A Reuters correspondent saw thick smoke billowing over the Old City, near the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri, from where the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a "caliphate" spanning parts of Iraq and Syria.

Heavy exchanges of gunfire and mortar rounds could be heard from the neighborhoods facing the Old City across the Tigris river that bisects Mosul into a western and eastern sides.

The war between Daesh terrorists and Iraqi forces is taking a heavy toll on several hundred thousand civilians trapped inside the city, with severely malnourished babies reaching hospitals in government-held areas.

Iraqi Federal Police forces "are engaged in difficult, house-to-house clashes with Daesh” members inside the Old City, a media officer from these units told Reuters.

Drones are extensively being used to locate and direct airstrikes on the terrorists who are dug in the middle of civilians, he said.

Troops have had the famous centuries-old Great Mosque of Al-Nuri leaning minaret in their sights since last month, as capturing it would mark a symbolic victory over the terrorists.

A police spokesman said the troops were closing in on the mosque without indicating the remaining distance.

Their progress has been slow as about 400,000 civilians, or a quarter of Mosul's prewar population, are trapped in neighborhoods still under control of the terrorists.

More than 300,000 have fled fighting since the offensive operation started on Oct. 17.

Mosul, the largest city in northern Iraq, was captured by Daesh in mid 2014.

Government forces, including army, police and elite counterterrorism units have taken back most of it, including the half that lies east of the Tigris river.

The terrorists are now surrounded in the northwestern quarter including the historic Old City, using booby traps, sniper and mortar fire against the assailants.

Police on Sunday reported a toxic gas attack on its troops that caused no deaths. It also said the terrorists were increasingly using suicide motorbike attacks.

The narrow alleyways restrict the use of suicide cars by the terrorists and tanks, armored personnel carriers and Humvees by the government forces.

The United Nations said last month that 12 people, including women and children, had been treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents in Mosul. But Iraq's UN Ambassador Mohamed Ali Alhakim said days later there was no evidence for that.

The fighting has killed several thousands among civilians and forces on both sides, according to aid organizations.

Residents who have managed to escape from the Old City have said there is almost nothing to eat but flour mixed with water and boiled wheat grain. What little food remains is too expensive for most residents to afford, or kept for Daesh members and their supporters.