April 17, 2017

News ID:191040
Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017
Service: Sport

Iranian duo jumps high to grab title in AVC Beach Volleyball Tour

Iranian duo jumps high to grab title in AVC Beach Volleyball Tour

Sports Desk

Iran men’s national A team defeated Indonesia in the final showdown of the AVC Beach Volleyball Tour, “2nd Satun Pak Bara Open” (M & W), in Thailand, and won the title.

On Monday, the Iranian pair of Bahman Salemi and Rahman Raoufi powered past the Indonesian pair 2-1 (22-20, 12-21, 15-12) in a close match, Tasnim News Agency reported.   

In semifinals, the Iranian side had defeated top seeds Julio Donascimento and Ahmed Tijan Janko from Qatar A, 2-1 (27-29, 22-20, 15-9) in a close and critical match staged in Thailand’s southern town of Satun.

Indonesia had reached the final outpowering Australia 2-0 (21-18, 21-16) In the other semifinal fixture.

On Sunday, the Iranian volleyballers defeated their Chinese counterparts 2-0 in quarterfinals. They opened the match energetically and racked up points to surge ahead. The Chinese team sought to narrow the deficit but its failure led to the Iranian side eventually grabbing the first set by 21 points to 11.

The Iranian side sustained its momentum into the second set and notched up a 21-15 victory despite intermittent fightback from the opposite side.

 

   
