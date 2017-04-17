Iran wins ITSF World Cup title in German

Sports Desk

Iran defeated Italy in the final of the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) World Cup 2017 held in Hamburg, Germany.

The Iranian squad managed to power past the Italian side 42-28 (2-0 in team total) in the Men’s D2, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran men D2 team had outpowered Slovenia in semifinals. Italy had beaten Turkey in the same round.

The Iranian outfit was coached by Behboud Mousavi in the tournament.

Turkey, Slovenia, Russia, Romania, Peru, Bulgaria, China, Brazil, Spain and Finland finished in third to 12th places respectively.

The meet was held during April 11-16.