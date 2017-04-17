RSS
April 17, 2017 0622 GMT

News ID:191049
Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017 22:03:39 GMT
Service: Sport

Iranian club crowned in International Pars Cup Wushu Championships

Iranian wushu club South Pars won the title at the sixth International Pars Cup Wushu Championships held in the central Iranian province of Semnan.

On Sunday and the final day of the contests at Ghadir Sports Hall in Semnan, located some 220 kilometers east of the capital Tehran,  South Pars having snatched 10 golds, six silvers and two bronzes, Press TV reported.

Indonesia with five golds, two silvers and two bronzes and Brunei with two golds and a bronze finished in second and third places, respectively.

The tournament was held during April 14-16.

The meet brought together dozens of coaches and competitors from 14 different countries, namely  Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Brunei, Bulgaria, India, Indonesia, Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Pakistan and Singapore.

The tourney was divided into two competition categories of Taolu and Sanda.

Sanda, sometimes called Sanshou or Lei tai, has all the combat aspects of wushu, but includes many more grappling techniques.

Athletes were in action in Changquan, Nanquan, Taijiquan, Daoshu, Jianshu, Chiangshu, Gunshu, Nanquan and Taijijian forms of Taolu.

Nanquan usually requires less flexibility and has fewer acrobatics than Changquan, but it also requires greater leg stability and power generation through leg and hip coordination.

Jianshu is a form of Taolu, where the participant uses a sword as the main element of the routine.

Gunshu is a form of wushu where the participant uses a staff as the main element of the routine.

   
