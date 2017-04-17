RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 17, 2017 0623 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191050
Publish Date: Mon, 17 Apr 2017 22:06:51 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s women stand third in Kazakh 3x3 basketball tourney

Iran’s women stand third in Kazakh 3x3 basketball tourney

Iran women’s national 3x3 basketball team exhibited commendable performances at the Above the Rim Vol.1 tournament in Kazakhstan, and stood third in the tournament.

On Sunday, the Iranian squad, which comprised Mojgan Khodadadi, Ma’soumeh Esmaeili, Sara E’temad and Saeedeh Ali, conceded a 18-12 defeat to the Russian side in the third-place playoff held in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Press TV reported.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian sportswomen had powered past the Kyrgyz outfit 21-14.

The Iranian team thrashed the host 21-6 in its second game at the first round of the tournament. It had defeated Uzbekistan 19-14 in its opener on Saturday.

The Above the Rim Vol.1 3x3 basketball tournament was held during April 15-17.

The 3x3 (pronounced three on three) basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one hoop.

The basketball discipline is currently being promoted and structured by FIBA. The highest tournament for national 3x3 teams is the FIBA 3x3 World Championships.

   
KeyWords
Iran’s
women
stand
IranDaily
 
Resource: Press TV
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0584 sec