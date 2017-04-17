Iran’s women stand third in Kazakh 3x3 basketball tourney

On Sunday, the Iranian squad, which comprised Mojgan Khodadadi, Ma’soumeh Esmaeili, Sara E’temad and Saeedeh Ali, conceded a 18-12 defeat to the Russian side in the third-place playoff held in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Press TV reported.
Earlier in the day, the Iranian sportswomen had powered past the Kyrgyz outfit 21-14.
The Iranian team thrashed the host 21-6 in its second game at the first round of the tournament. It had defeated Uzbekistan 19-14 in its opener on Saturday.
The Above the Rim Vol.1 3x3 basketball tournament was held during April 15-17.
The 3x3 (pronounced three on three) basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one hoop.
The basketball discipline is currently being promoted and structured by FIBA. The highest tournament for national 3x3 teams is the FIBA 3x3 World Championships.