RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 18, 2017 0936 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191060
Publish Date: Tue, 18 Apr 2017 10:14:45 GMT
Service: Iran

South Korea think tank upgrades 2017 economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent

South Korea think tank upgrades 2017 economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent

A state-run South Korean think tank upgraded its 2017 economic growth outlook on Tuesday as the global economy recovers broadly, raising this year's gross domestic growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent projected earlier.

 

"In 2017, exports will improve as the global economy recovers gradually," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a report.

Despite the sunnier outlook, growth this year would lag last year's 2.8 percent expansion because of sluggish domestic consumption, it said, according to Reuters.

Next year's GDP growth was expected to be a slightly slower 2.5 percent.

The research institute said economic growth would be impaired if protectionist policies were to spread quickly to many countries or if geopolitical issues around North Korea were to debilitate consumer or investor sentiment.

The Bank of Korea last week upgraded its growth outlook for this year to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent, while its 2018 growth projection is 2.9 percent.

Last December the finance ministry forecast economic growth for this year at 2.6 percent, although it may revise its outlook in coming months.

   
KeyWords
South Korea
economic growth
economic growth forecast
South Korea growth forecast
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0946 sec