Industrial strategy must make the poorest better off

Britain's biggest business groups have urged the government to boost living standards and improve productivity in the country’s poorest regions, as part of an industrial strategy with ‘bold, focused and specific’ objectives to make life better for ordinary people.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), British Chambers of Commerce and the manufacturers’ organization EEF said industrial policies in the past have been vague and ineffective.

They added that the UK must avoid outdated ideas such as ‘picking winners’, the strategy which led the government to bail out failing companies in the 1970s.

It comes amid widespread concern over the relationship between the public and business. Prime Minister Theresa May has highlighted a breakdown of trust and has said that reform of corporate governance and a wider distribution of growth are required.

“Our efforts to improve the economy, make sure we are more competitive internationally and have growth right across the UK should ultimately result in improved living standards. This should be the principal measure of whether the industrial strategy succeeds,” said the CBI.

The EEF said that spreading new technologies across the country is crucial to reducing imbalances between regions and between businesses.

“Crucially, the current industrial strategy should put a greater emphasis on the diffusion of existing technologies and the adoption of new processes by a larger number of companies,” the manufacturing body said.

“This will improve the UK’s overall productivity performance, while helping to close the productivity gap among firms.”

Boosting research and development as well as improving trade and investment links with other countries should help transform the UK ‘from follower to leader’ in innovation, the EEF believes.

Poor productivity across the UK, and much of the rich world, since the financial crisis has led to weak income growth and a growing move to find ways to improve the picture.

The groups want better education to improve workers’ skills as well as more training for beyond school years to keep Britons prepared for work even as new technologies change the way companies operate.

They also want to see more infrastructure investment as well as an open trading system, steps which they hope will benefit all sectors and regions.