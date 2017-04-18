Some tips to help drift off for a comfortable night's snooze

Adults need a proper bedtime routine just as much as little ones.

While bath, bottle and bed are signposts to a baby’s brain that it’s almost time to fall asleep, grown-ups can create their own sleepy cues, mirror.co.uk wrote.

Sleep expert Dr. Neil Stanley, said, "That’s why some people swear Horlicks helps them sleep. But it’s the 30-minute ritual of getting it ready and signaling to the body that it will be time for bed soon."

Prepare to snooze about 30 minutes before you turn in — create a routine that will signal to your body that it’s time to go to sleep: Herbal tea, a hot bath, reading a book.

Neil added, "The body loves to go to bed and get up at the same time each day.”

A weekend lie-in can throw you off course by 45 minutes. To avoid this, go to bed at about the same time every night and avoid lying in for more than 45 minutes after your usual getting up time.

Sleep therapist Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan, author of Tired But Wired, said, "Difficulty staying asleep is the second most common sleep problem (after not getting to sleep).

"Waking between 2-4 a.m. is the most difficult time to drop back off — you’re too alert because your body thinks it’s already had the most useful phase of sleep"

Nerina recommended, “If you do wake up, avoid looking at the clock or checking your phone. this technique to help you drift back off: Close your eyes and concentrate on your breathing. Place your left hand on your belly button, right hand on your heart.

“Use your whole trunk to breathe, so that both your hands are moving up and down. Breathe deeply and slowly, counting each breath until you begin to fall asleep.”

If waking up feels like a struggle, it’s likely you’re interrupting your body when it’s in full sleep swing.

The body sleeps in 90-minute cycles, divided into layers of light, deep and Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep. REM is the deepest.

Nerina said, "Dreamless REM sleep is anti-aging, great for the immune system and repairs the body. If you wake up at the end of a sleep cycle, you’ll feel refreshed."

When it’s time to hit the hay, calculate how many 90-minute cycles you can squeeze in before you need to wake up, and set your alarm to go off at the end of a cycle.