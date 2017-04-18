15 civilians killed in US-led airstrike in Syria

At least 15 civilians have lost their lives in an aerial attack by a US-led coalition that purports to be fighting Daesh in Syria.

According to Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Ahed news website, the US-led airstrike targeted a residential compound in the town of Albu Kamal in the southeastern countryside of Dayr al-Zawr.

The report added that most of the casualties were women and children.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a United Nations mandate.

The US-led coalition has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of eliminating Daesh.

Meanwhile, Syrian army troops have been engaged in fierce clashes with Takfiri militants in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then. No up-to-date official tallies are available from the Syrian conflict.