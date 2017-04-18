Tehran to host int'l conference on cognitive sciences

The Seventh International Conference of Cognitive Sciences (ICCS-2017), will be held at Razi International Conference Center in Tehran from April 30 to May 4.

Registration for the conference ― organized by the Institute for Cognitive Sciences Studies (ICSS) ― has already opened.

The ICCS, attended by university students, professors and a number of Iranian and foreign researchers, is held biennially.

The objectives of the gathering are to provide the participants the chance to access and exchange information and experiences as well as develop scientific and research cooperation.

ICSS also aims to help scientific, research, educational centers and knowledge-based companies involved in the activities pertaining to cognitive sciences to design and implement joint projects and expand scientific and research cooperation with foreign centers especially those based in Muslim countries.

Those interested in attending the conference's training workshops and presenting papers should register at www.iricss.org.

Training workshops will be held on the first two days of the conference, while round tables, symposiums, lectures, exhibitions and posters presentation are the programs scheduled for the remaining three days.

The participants will also be able to benefit from the retraining incentive of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Ministry and the Psychology and Counseling Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (PCO).

The conference has been organized in cooperation with the Cognitive Sciences and Technological Council affiliated to the Presidential Office's Department for Science and Technology, Science, Research and Technology Ministry, Allameh Tabataba'i University, Shiraz University of Natural Sciences, Tabriz University of Natural Sciences, Farhangian University, University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences, Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, Kharazmi University, Islamic Azad University, Shahed University, Iranian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, National Brain Mapping Laboratory and the Islamic Development Bank.

For the first time, knowledge-based companies, involved in the activities related to cognitive sciences, will participate in the exhibition to be held on the sideline of ICC-2017.