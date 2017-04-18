Iranian researchers produce nano yarns with cooling properties

Researchers of a knowledge-based company managed to produce yarns which can be used for making summer and winter garments.

Azadeh Bashari, who holds a PhD in textile engineering, said: "We managed to mass produce the yarns via nanotechnology.

"These yarns have cooling properties. They dry very fast. When the body sweats, the yarn transfers water to the cloth's surface which results in quick evaporation."

She added: "These yarns can be used in the production of sportswear in view of their cooling properties."

They are also applied in production of counterpane and army clothes in other countries, she said, noting that the US, Taiwan, Canada and European countries have attained the technology to produce such yarns.

She continued: "Our product can compete with foreign counterparts."

Bashari said when a person sweats in winter due to physical activity or fast walking, the sweat remains on the skin thus giving a cool feeling. Therefore, the use of nano yarns in winter clothes can transfer the sweat to the outside quickly thus preventing a feeling coldness, she added.

The researcher said currently, some Iranian sportswear producers use foreign yarns. However, they are more inclined to use Iranian nano yarns in view of their high quality and low price, she added.

Such nano yarns also play an effective role in the country's textile industry, she said.