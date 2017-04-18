Over 20 French exhibitors to attend Iran Project trade fair

Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, is organizing a national pavilion for the second time at the Iran Project trade fair to be held in Tehran from April 25 to 28, 2017.

Building on the success of the 2nd Iran Project fair in 2016, it has clearly positioned itself as the leading international platform for Iran's construction sector. 22 French exhibitors will present their products, technologies and know-how to local public building professionals.

Today, there is increasing interest in sustainable and environmentally-friendly buildings, energy efficiency, wooden construction, smart and automated buildings, innovative materials and design. In a sector where safety is paramount, French companies, always attentive to the finish of products, have a great reputation where technical expertise, innovation, quality and design play an important role. Many of them comply with norms and regulations in many countries.

The range of goods and services offered by French companies is extensive, reflecting the diversity of the Project Iran exhibitors: Construction materials, materials and equipment for the concrete industry, door frames, scaffolding, aeraulics equipment, tools, paints and coatings.

The solvent Iranian market, with a population of 80 million, is opening up creating growing demand in all sectors. Iran is one of the last untapped markets in the world. In the context of the 2016-2021 development plan, $361 billion are available for foreign investors.

This promising situation is a strong signal for French companies wishing to penetrate this high potential market. The French delegation will include 22 participants and clearly demonstrates the high level of interest in the Iranian market. The French pavilion for the Iran Project aims to form and strengthen partnerships, develop new relations and promote 'Made in France' to local professionals.