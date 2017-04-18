Chitchian: Iran building three power plants with Russian cooperation

Iran is constructing three new power plants, including two nuclear power plants, in cooperation with Russian experts., announced Iran's energy minister on Tuesday.

According to Fars News Agency, Hamid Chitchian said, "We have two active projects in cooperation with Russia. One of them is the project whose contract has been signed between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Russia which includes the construction of two 1,000-MW nuclear power plants."

He noted, "Another active project is also underway between the Energy Ministry and Moscow to construct a 1,400-MW power plant in Hormuzgan Province near the Persian Gulf."

The construction work of the power plant have already started, he added.

His remarks came days after AEOI Head Ali Akbar Salehi announced that the construction of two new nuclear power plants will start in the near future.

"We have inked contracts for building two (nuclear) power plants," Salehi said, addressing the AEOI personnel and managers in Tehran on Saturday.

"We paid the first installment of $185 million (for building the power plants) last December and God willing, the construction works will start soon," he added.

Also, in February, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak underlined that Moscow is eager to finalize contracts with Iran and also help the country build several more power plants.

He noted that Iran plans large-scale construction of power plants and Russia may receive a significant share in building contracts of such power plants.

Iran has also signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran after an accord was reached over its nuclear program.