Turkey opposition calls for vote to be cancelled

Turkey's opposition on Tuesday demanded the annulment of a contentious referendum that approved sweeping constitutional changes boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers, claiming blatant vote-rigging.

The European Union also urged a probe into the poll fraud claims after international observers voiced concerns, but US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart to offer his congratulations, AFP reported.

The 'Yes' camp won Sunday's poll with just 51.41 percent of the vote but the result has been challenged, with opposition claims of vote rigging and angry protests staged in parts of the biggest city Istanbul.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy leader Bulent Tezcan formally requested that the Supreme Election Board (YSK) cancel the result.

The changes, most of which are due to come into force after November 2019, are some of the most far-reaching in Turkey since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk established the modern state in the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in 1923.

The opposition is particularly incensed by a last-minute move by the YSK to accept ballot documents in envelopes without an official stamp.

"This was an election without legitimacy," Tezcan said after delivering the complaint to YSK headquarters in Ankara, claiming there was an organized campaign for the "stealing of the people's will".

"There is only one thing to do... and that's to annul the referendum," he added.

In an interview with the Hurriyet daily, CHP chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu charged that the YSK "changed the rules of the game during the match".

International observers on Monday echoed some of the opposition concerns, enraging Erdogan.

The joint mission of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said the YSK move on the stamps "removed an important safeguard".

After a lopsided campaign that saw the 'Yes' camp dominate the airwaves, the observers also complained that the campaign was conducted on an "unlevel playing field".

But speaking to thousands of supporters in a triumphant address outside his presidential palace, Erdogan told the mission to "know your place", saying Turkey had no intention of paying any attention to the report.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told his ruling party in Ankara on Tuesday that "everyone has to respect the result, including the main opposition party".

"It's wrong to say something after the nation has spoken," he said.