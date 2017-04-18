Rouhani: Youth must be prepared for interaction with tomorrow's technologies

President Hassan Rouhani described information technology as the prerequisite to scientific development, saying that "We must not distance from technological developments and, instead of blocking access to them, the youth must become prepared for decent interaction with tomorrow's technologies".

Addressing university chancellors, authorities and lecturers, President Rouhani said on Tuesday lecturers are responsible to prepare students for management of major and key offices in the country, especially economic and cultural centers," president.ir reported.

Universities are the source of liveliness and great social movements, said the president, adding that "Universities must be student-oriented in essence".

Stressing the importance of human resources in the country's development and progress, he said: "Iran possesses great human support and talent and this talent can accelerate the development process of our country".

Rouhani then referred to the critical conditions of the world, adding: "The future's unpredictability can compromise people's peace in the world, therefore such conditions of instability prevailing in the region further necessitates vigilance".

"Accurate prediction of the future is essential for planning and peace in the country," President Rouhani added.

He said that universities and students must be active in promoting citizens' rights.