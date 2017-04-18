RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 18, 2017 0511 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191097
Publish Date: Tue, 18 Apr 2017 18:39:09 GMT
Service: Iran

Rouhani: Youth must be prepared for interaction with tomorrow's technologies

Rouhani: Youth must be prepared for interaction with tomorrow's technologies

President Hassan Rouhani described information technology as the prerequisite to scientific development, saying that "We must not distance from technological developments and, instead of blocking access to them, the youth must become prepared for decent interaction with tomorrow's technologies".

Addressing university chancellors, authorities and lecturers, President Rouhani said on Tuesday lecturers are responsible to prepare students for management of major and key offices in the country, especially economic and cultural centers," president.ir reported.

Universities are the source of liveliness and great social movements, said the president, adding that "Universities must be student-oriented in essence".

Stressing the importance of human resources in the country's development and progress, he said: "Iran possesses great human support and talent and this talent can accelerate the development process of our country".

Rouhani then referred to the critical conditions of the world, adding: "The future's unpredictability can compromise people's peace in the world, therefore such conditions of instability prevailing in the region further necessitates vigilance".

"Accurate prediction of the future is essential for planning and peace in the country," President Rouhani added.

He said that universities and students must be active in promoting citizens' rights.

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
interaction
Youth
technologies
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0863 sec