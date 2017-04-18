Iran, EU sign first ever project for nuclear safety cooperation

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it has signed the first ever project for nuclear safety cooperation with Iran, under the framework of the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries – Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany – reached the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015 which went into effect on January 16, 2016.

The comprehensive nuclear deal terminated all nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Iran.

The lifting of sanctions against Tehran has opened the way for a renewal of broader relations with the EU, neweurope.eu reported.

The €2.5 million project aims to enhance the capabilities of the Iranian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (INRA), the Commission said, adding that it will do so by preparing feasibility study for the Nuclear Safety Centre foreseen in the JCPOA. It will support the INRA in developing a nuclear regulatory framework, working toward the accession by Iran to several international nuclear conventions, including the Convention on Nuclear Safety, and reviewing the results of the stress test to take place in the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The project is the first of a €5 million action approved by the European Union in 2016 under the Instrument for Nuclear Safety Cooperation. A second project for the stress test at the Bushehr nuclear power plant is going to be signed in the coming weeks.

Earlier on September, Iran and Switzerland signed an agreement in the Austrian capital, foreseeing bilateral cooperation in the area of nuclear safety.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the countries’ respective top nuclear safety officials at the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna.