RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 18, 2017 0510 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191102
Publish Date: Tue, 18 Apr 2017 18:59:07 GMT
Service: Iran

Spanish PM called to testify in major graft trial

Spanish PM called to testify in major graft trial

One of Spain's top criminal courts on Tuesday summoned Mariano Rajoy to testify as a witness in a major corruption trial, a first for the conservative prime minister.

"They have called him as witness," a spokesman for the National Court that deals with major corruption cases told AFP, adding no date had been set yet for the hearing.

Rajoy will take the stand as part of the so-called Gurtel trial, which centers on a vast network that allegedly saw companies shower former lawmakers and civil servants from his ruling Popular Party (PP) with bribes in exchange for contracts.

Altogether, 37 defendants face justice including two former party treasurers and businessman Francisco Correa, the alleged head of the network.

The PP itself is on the stand via a legal representative, though unlike most other defendants who face criminal charges, the party is accused only of having benefitted from funds obtained illegally, making it liable to civil penalties.

Rajoy's former health minister Ana Mato, who was forced to resign in November 2014 over the scandal, is also on the stand though like the PP she is suspected only of having benefitted from illegal funds.

Corruption is a major issue in Spain, with the PP, rival Socialists and regional politicians hit by scandals.

Such is public anger over the issue that many voters have flocked to two relatively new parties – the far-left Podemos and the center-right Ciudadanos.

As a result, although the PP still won general elections last year, it failed to get the absolute majority it won in 2011, and Rajoy now heads a minority government.

   
KeyWords
Spain
trial
PM
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0724 sec