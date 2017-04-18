Army declares loyalty to Maduro, Venezuela braces for giant demo

Venezuela's defense minister on Monday declared the army's loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro, who ordered troops into the streets ahead of a major protest by opponents trying to oust him.

Venezuela is bracing for what Maduro's opponents vow will be the "mother of all protests" Wednesday, after two weeks of clashes between police and demonstrators protesting against moves by the leftist leader and his allies to tighten their grip on power, AFP reported.

The center-right opposition has called on the military – a pillar of Maduro's power – to turn on the president amid an economic and political crisis that has triggered severe food shortages, riots and looting.

But Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the army "confirms its unconditional loyalty to the president."

He made the comment before thousands of rifle-carrying members of the pro-Maduro "Bolivarian militia," who cheered with fists raised at a rally outside the presidential palace.

Maduro thanked the army and the militia for their support and announced he planned to expand the latter civilian force to half-a-million armed members.

"Loyalty is repaid with loyalty," he said.

The rally came hours after Maduro ordered the military into the streets to defend the leftist "Bolivarian Revolution" launched by his late mentor Hugo Chavez in 1999.

Senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles dismissed Maduro's announcement.

Maduro's opponents have called for a massive protest Wednesday, a national holiday that marks the start of Venezuela's independence struggle in 1810.

The president's supporters have called a counter-demonstration the same day.

Venezuela has been rocked by unrest since March 30, when Maduro's camp moved to consolidate its control with a Supreme Court decision quashing the power of the opposition-majority legislature.

The court partly backtracked after an international outcry, but tension only rose further when authorities slapped a political ban on Capriles.

Five people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the ensuing protests as demonstrators clashed with riot police firing tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.