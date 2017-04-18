RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 18, 2017 0512 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191107
Publish Date: Tue, 18 Apr 2017 19:17:08 GMT
Service: Sport

Kolakovic: There is no shortcut to success

Kolakovic: There is no shortcut to success

Newly-appointed head coach of Iran men’s national team Igor Kolakovic told his players there is no shortcut to success in volleyball.

The Montenegrin coach has initially called up 20 players to the camp in preparation for four major competitions including the World League, the Grand Champions Cup and the Asian Championship, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Addressing the players, Kolakovic said, “It is my wish to win more medals with all of you in the upcoming competitions. Make a success out of what you have. I know the way to win medals. I did that before.”

“Success is a process. There are no shortcuts to it. I wish for us to go that way together; to succeed."

"Important factors leading to success are unity, optimism, self-confidence, dedication, being focused on the goal, discipline and work, work and work.

“I ask for your support to garner respect for these factors,” he added.

   
KeyWords
Kolakovic
There
shortcut
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0422 sec