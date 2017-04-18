Kolakovic: There is no shortcut to success

Newly-appointed head coach of Iran men’s national team Igor Kolakovic told his players there is no shortcut to success in volleyball.

The Montenegrin coach has initially called up 20 players to the camp in preparation for four major competitions including the World League, the Grand Champions Cup and the Asian Championship, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Addressing the players, Kolakovic said, “It is my wish to win more medals with all of you in the upcoming competitions. Make a success out of what you have. I know the way to win medals. I did that before.”

“Success is a process. There are no shortcuts to it. I wish for us to go that way together; to succeed."

"Important factors leading to success are unity, optimism, self-confidence, dedication, being focused on the goal, discipline and work, work and work.

“I ask for your support to garner respect for these factors,” he added.