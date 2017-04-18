RSS
April 18, 2017

Iran’s Faghani to officiate Gamba Osaka vs. Adelaide United

Iran’s Alireza Faghani has been chosen to officiate the match between Japan’s Gamba Osaka and Adelaide United from Australia.

Gamba Osaka will host Adelaide United in Group H of the AFC Champions League group stage on April 25 at the Suita City Football Stadium in Suita, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Faghani’s assistants will be his countrymen Reza Sokhandan and Mohammadreza Mansouri. Hassan Akbari will be the fourth official.

Alireza Faghani made history by becoming the first Asian referee to officiate the final of the men's final at Rio 2016 Olympics.

He was the main referee of the match between host Brazil and Germany.

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
