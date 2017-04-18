RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 18, 2017 0510 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191112
Publish Date: Tue, 18 Apr 2017 20:17:00 GMT
Service: Iran

Minister rejects comments against Turkey's electoral board

Minister rejects comments against Turkey's electoral board

Turkey's minister for European Union affairs has rejected violation accusations raised against the national electoral board that supervised a plebiscite on changes in the constitution, describing the move as “politically motivated”.

Turkey's bar association as well as an international monitor criticized a last-minute decision by the High Electoral Board (YSK) to accept unstamped ballots in Sunday's narrow referendum, which gives President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extensive executive powers. They said the decision is in violation of electoral laws.

"Politically motivated comments against the YSK's decision to accept unstamped ballots are wrong," Omer Celik told reporters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Celik defended the YSK decision, claiming Turkey had a strong legal framework and transparent process for elections.

On Monday, President Erdogan made similar comments. He told a crowd of his supporters that his critics should "know their place", adding that Ankara did not "see, hear or acknowledge" any irregularities in the historic referendum.

Meanwhile, the country’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has called for the annulment of the results of the referendum.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported that the 'Yes' campaign won 51.18 percent of the votes, while the 'No' campaign gained 48.82 percent.

“It is impossible to determine how many ...[votes] were stamped later. This is why the only decision that will end debate about the legitimacy (of the referendum) and ease the people's legal concerns is the annulment of this election by the High Electoral Board,” said senior CHP figure Bulent Tezcan.

The international community, however, has accepted the results of the referendum.

   
KeyWords
rejects
Turkey
electoral board
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0837 sec