Zarif in Kyrgyz capital on last leg of Central Asia tour

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Kyrgyzstan on the last leg of his Central Asia tour for talks with the country’s senior officials about ways of broadening bilateral relations in various areas.

Zarif has been heading a 20-member delegation of businessmen and company representatives from Iranian public and private sectors during the three-nation tour, which has already taken him to Turkmenistan and Georgia.

The first two visits featured three crash-course political and economic meetings.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived late Tuesday in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, where he attended a joint economic meeting with Iranian and Kyrgyz businessmen in attendance.

Zarif said at the meeting that after President Hassan Rouhani’s “very successful” trip to Kyrgyzstan last December, which witnessed the signing of several documents between the two nations, “the ground is well prepared for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.”

“We know no limit to the enhancement of ties with Kyrgyzstan, and we are ready for bolstering our cooperation in all spheres,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope that the agreements arrived at between the Central Banks of Iran and Kyrgyzstan would contribute to their private sector activities.

Speaking on a different note, he said, “While the threat of extremism and terror menaces the region and the world, cooperation, cultural promotion and tolerance are among the most important methods of confronting” the scourges.

On Wednesday morning, Zarif met with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Erlan Abdyldaev, to explore ways of promoting “comprehensive cooperation” particularly in the economic sector.

Before ending the Kyrgyz stopover on Wednesday, Zarif is expected to meet with and attend a press conference with the former Soviet Republic’s President Almazbek Atambayev.

The tour takes place at the invitation of the respective countries’ top diplomats on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the republics’ independence from Soviet Union.