Ninth International Seminar on Immunodeficiency Diseases due on Friday

The Ninth International Seminar on Immunodeficiency Diseases will be held at Children Medical Center in Tehran during April 21-22, said the head of the seminar.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the seminar, Dr. Asghar Aqamohammadi said Iranian and foreign physicians will take part in the two-day event.

Training workshops and specialized session will be held on the sidelines of the event, he added.

He also said physicians from France, Italy and Germany are to participate in the event and give lectures on scientific issues.

Aqamohammadi said between 38 percent and 40 percent of marriages are familial in Iran, adding this is an element for increasing the number of people affected by immunodeficiency diseases.

The number of people who suffer from immunodeficiency diseases stands at one for every 5,000 across US and Europe, while the figure is higher in Iran due to familial marriages, he noted.

He continued that a system for registering those suffering from immunodeficiency diseases was launched nationwide in 1998.

The information of 2,200 patients including clinical and genomic data have also been recorded in the system, he added.

Also, scientific secretary of the seminar said over 300 immunodeficiency diseases have been identified.

Dr. Nima Rezaei said laboratory tests can identify common immunodeficiency diseases.

He said 67 percent of immunodeficiency patients are victims of familial marriages.

Immunodeficiency (or immune deficiency) is a state in which the immune system's ability to fight infectious disease and cancer is compromised or entirely absent.

Most cases of immunodeficiency are acquired due to extrinsic factors that affect the patient's immune system.

Some people are born with intrinsic defects in their immune system, or primary immunodeficiency. A person who has an immunodeficiency of any kind is said to be immunocompromised.

An immunocompromised person may be particularly vulnerable to opportunistic infections, in addition to normal infections that could affect everyone.

Immunodeficiency also decreases cancer immunosurveillance, in which the immune system scans the body's cells and kills neoplastic ones.