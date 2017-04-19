Quality of Iran’s laboratory services comparable with advanced nations

By Sadeq Dehqan

An Iranian specialist hailed the quality of clinical laboratory services in Iran, saying it is in the level of very ‘good laboratories’ in developed countries.

Mehdi Boutorabi, who will chair the 10th International and 15th National Congress on Quality Improvement in Clinical Laboratories, made the remarks in an interview with Iran Daily.

The international event will be held during April 20-23 in Tehran.

Boutorabi, who specializes in clinical laboratory sciences, noted that clinical laboratories play a ‘very important’ role in improving public health.

He said many medical diagnoses are dependent on laboratory tests.

“Over 70 percent of the diagnosis work pertaining to emergency patients can be carried out through laboratory tests,” the specialist said.

He touched upon the large number of clinical laboratories in Iran noting that over 5,000 of these centers are currently active nationwide.

Boutorabi said many countries have integrated laboratories to cut costs and make optimal use of revenues.

He noted that plans have been launched in Iran in the past two years to integrate small laboratories into bigger ones.

The specialist said ‘low tariffs’ of laboratories hinder efforts to equip these centers with modern technology. “Due to low tariffs, Iranian laboratories do not have adequate earnings to update their capabilities and benefit from the required modern technology,” he said.

Boutorabi said the 10th International and 15th National Congress on Quality Improvement in Clinical Laboratories aims to promote clinical laboratory services.

He said the international event would be the largest congress in the field of laboratory sciences ever held in Iran.

The specialist said about 3,500 Iranian experts and over 50 experts form Canada, Belgium, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Pakistan, India, South Korea, Italy and Sweden are to take part in the congress.