Leader urges high turnout in upcoming elections

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called for a massive turnout in the upcoming presidential and council elections in a bid to immune the country against threats.

Addressing army commanders and staff members in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei warned of "hostile attempts" aimed at disrupting the elections, urging the nation to turn out in masse to disappoint the enemies, IRNA reported.

“The enemies make provocations to sabotage the elections. The nation should proceed along in the face of the hostile movement, while maintaining its current awareness so that the elections will be held in a vibrant, passionate, healthy and secure manner,” he said.

The Leader further emphasized, “An election of such nature would lend much security to the country.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described a successful election as a “resource” for the nation.

The Leader further warned officials against giving in to enemies' pressure and threats.

“Scolding is the modus operandi of aggressive big powers… The worse situation for a country comes about when its authorities are scared off by the enemies' browbeating, threatening and scolding because it will open up the door for enemies' aggression,” the Leader said. “The nation [however] is standing upright.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further said the nation’s resistance has been the key to thwarting different enemy plots against the country over the past decades.

“Neither the US nor bigger [entities] than that can do a damn thing in the face of an establishment, which is bonded with its people, likes its people and is liked by them,” the Leader added.

Over a dozen high-profile figures have registered for the country’s 12th presidential elections. The registration process is over and the candidates' credentials are now being vetted.

The people will go to the polls on May 19. Concomitantly, the electorate will vote to choose members of village and city councils.