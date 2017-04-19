RSS
April 19, 2017

Publish Date: Wed, 19 Apr 2017
Iran ready to cooperate with Italy in all scientific fields

Iran is ready to cooperate with Italy in all scientific fields, said Science, Research and Technology Minister Mohammad Farhadi.

Speaking at the first joint Iran-Italy science, technology and innovation gathering at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on Wednesday, the minister recalled that a memorandum of understanding was signed by Iran and Italy on scientific cooperation in September 2015.

Joint scientific committees were formed, resulting in university ties between Iran and Italy for boosting scientific cooperation, he added.

Farhadi continued: “We need to gain experience from other countries on links between industry and university, mass production of research products and creating knowledge-based jobs.”

There should be no obstacle to collaboration between scientists of various countries, he said, adding “We hope that collaboration with Italy will lead to cooperation in the fields of scientific parks and support funds of the two nations.”

He said the second gathering would be held in Italy.

Also, Italian Minister of Education Valeria Fedeli said currently 112 cooperation agreements have been signed between Iranian and Italian universities.

She added that a memorandum of understanding was signed between Tehran University and one of Italian universities on PhD courses in ancient languages in 2014.

The Italian minister declared her country’s readiness to offer scholarships to Iranian students.

In conclusion, a joint statement was signed between Farhadi and Fedeli for further scientific cooperation.

   
